Arrests
Jan. 21
» A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested in Clayton and charged with forgery — circulating illegal paper money without authority.
Jan. 22
» Nathaniel Jerome Walton, 42, of Clayton was arrested and charged with failure to appear — obstructing justice/false information.
Incident/Offense Reports
Jan. 14
» Property damage was reported from Baxters Station Road in Clio. A Franklin brown sectional couch ($3,500) was reported as damaged.
Jan. 21
» Forgery-circulating illegal paper money without authority involving a juvenile was reported from South Midway Street in Clayton at the Barbour County High School. Forty-six 100 counterfeit dollar bills were reported as recovered.
Jan. 22
» An unattended death (natural) was filed from Sandy Creek Drive in Eufaula.
Jan. 26
» Assault/ aggravated assault — menacing — gun was reported from Tiny Mae Road in Clayton.
