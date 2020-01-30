Arrests

Jan. 21

» A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested in Clayton and charged with forgery — circulating illegal paper money without authority.

Jan. 22

» Nathaniel Jerome Walton, 42, of Clayton was arrested and charged with failure to appear — obstructing justice/false information.

Incident/Offense Reports

Jan. 14

» Property damage was reported from Baxters Station Road in Clio. A Franklin brown sectional couch ($3,500) was reported as damaged.

Jan. 21

» Forgery-circulating illegal paper money without authority involving a juvenile was reported from South Midway Street in Clayton at the Barbour County High School. Forty-six 100 counterfeit dollar bills were reported as recovered.

Jan. 22

» An unattended death (natural) was filed from Sandy Creek Drive in Eufaula.

Jan. 26

» Assault/ aggravated assault — menacing — gun was reported from Tiny Mae Road in Clayton.

