Dec. 24

» An abandoned vehicle was reported from South Randolph Avenue in Eufaula. Deputies found a 2003 Buick Rendezvous abandoned partially in the roadway at the intersection of Biscayne Drive and South Randolph Avenue which was missing a front wheel and had damage to the windshield. The vehicle was towed to a local body shop due to being a traffic hazard.

Dec. 26

» Domestic violence third degree was filed from Highway 431 South in Eufaula.

Dec. 30

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Hagler Mill Road in Louisville.

