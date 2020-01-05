Incident/Offense Reports
Dec. 24
» An abandoned vehicle was reported from South Randolph Avenue in Eufaula. Deputies found a 2003 Buick Rendezvous abandoned partially in the roadway at the intersection of Biscayne Drive and South Randolph Avenue which was missing a front wheel and had damage to the windshield. The vehicle was towed to a local body shop due to being a traffic hazard.
Dec. 26
» Domestic violence third degree was filed from Highway 431 South in Eufaula.
Dec. 30
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Hagler Mill Road in Louisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.