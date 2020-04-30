A death due to COVID-19 of a man believed to be in the Bakerhill area has been confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health, marking the first such death in Barbour County.
A woman also died in Barbour County due to COVID-19, but she was brought here from her home in Georgia. Quitman County in Georgia also has its first confirmed death due to COVID-19.
According to the Alabama and Georgia departments of public health and their respective Data and Surveillance Dashboards, these are the statistics for COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 30:
Barbour County
37 — confirmed cases
286 — people tested
1 — reported deaths
Quitman County
4 — confirmed cases
NA — people tested
1 — reported deaths
The totals for Alabama include:
6,943 — confirmed cases
87,364 — people tested
267 — reported deaths
The totals for Georgia include:
25,939 — confirmed cases
143,790 — people tested
1,103 — reported deaths
