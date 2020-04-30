logo

A death due to COVID-19 of a man believed to be in the Bakerhill area has been confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health, marking the first such death in Barbour County.

A woman also died in Barbour County due to COVID-19, but she was brought here from her home in Georgia. Quitman County in Georgia also has its first confirmed death due to COVID-19.

According to the Alabama and Georgia departments of public health and their respective Data and Surveillance Dashboards, these are the statistics for COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 30:

Barbour County

37 — confirmed cases

286 — people tested

1 — reported deaths

Quitman County

4 — confirmed cases

NA — people tested

1 — reported deaths

The totals for Alabama include:

6,943 — confirmed cases

87,364 — people tested

267 — reported deaths

The totals for Georgia include:

25,939 — confirmed cases

143,790 — people tested

1,103 — reported deaths

Tags

Load comments