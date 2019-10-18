Barbour County High School held its Homecoming celebration last week with the election of the 2019 Homecoming Court. Pictured are (from left) Mr. BCHS Ralpheal Williams, Miss BCHS Keyunia Freeman, Mr. Senior Willie Screws, and Miss Senior Teliya Russell.
