Name: Brody Beasley
School: Parkview Christian School
Age: 10
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Strickland (fifth grade)
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activity: Football
Favorite food: Cheeseburgers
Favorite music: Country
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Play football.”
Who is your role model and why? “My brother, Hunter.”
Future career: “Play NFL football.”
Greatest accomplishment: “Learning.”
Parents and siblings: Mother, Blake; Father, Steve; Brother, Hunter; Grandmother, Jennifer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.