Brody Beasley
Parkview Christian School

Name: Brody Beasley

School: Parkview Christian School

Age: 10

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Strickland (fifth grade)

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activity: Football

Favorite food: Cheeseburgers

Favorite music: Country

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Play football.”

Who is your role model and why? “My brother, Hunter.”

Future career: “Play NFL football.”

Greatest accomplishment: “Learning.”

Parents and siblings: Mother, Blake; Father, Steve; Brother, Hunter; Grandmother, Jennifer.

