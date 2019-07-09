The most participants ever took part in the city of Eufaula’s 4th of July Kids Parade at Lakepoint State Park last week. Children enjoyed a variety of entertainment and concessions, including riding the small train and getting to ride in a golf cart with Mayor Jack Tibbs.
