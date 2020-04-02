HEADLAND — A Henry County judge set a bond amount for a Eufaula man arrested Monday and charged in the slaying of a Headland woman whose body was discovered in her apartment Sunday with multiple stab wounds.
Circuit Judge Derek Peterson set a $250,000 bond amount for Stephon Arkel Walton, 23. Court records show Peterson appointed lawyer Eric Davis to represent Walton.
Walton is charged in the homicide of Josie Renee McClenney, 23. Police said McClenney and Walton were involved in an “off-and-on” relationship for a long period of time.
The Headland Police Department, with assistance from the Henry County Coroner’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, are still investigating the crime scene at Greentree Apartments.
According to Headland police Chief Mark Jones, several residents were worried about the well-being of McClenney, who they had not seen in some time, and a foul odor was reported coming from McClenney’s apartment.
“Officers arrived on scene to find a female victim in her early 20s stabbed to death in her apartment,” Jones said. “It appears the victim was stabbed multiple times. We believe the victim had been dead for three to four days. Additional testing will be conducted due to the condition of the body.”
Walton remains at the Henry County Jail.
