TROY -- Jacob Boyce took part in Troy University's Study Abroad program during the summer semester. Boyce, of Eufaula, studied in Pietrasanta, Italy as part of the Summer Arts Academy - Visual Arts program.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
TROY -- Jacob Boyce took part in Troy University's Study Abroad program during the summer semester. Boyce, of Eufaula, studied in Pietrasanta, Italy as part of the Summer Arts Academy - Visual Arts program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.