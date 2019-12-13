Boys & Girls Club of Lake Eufaula CPO Scharon Peterson noted that on average there are between 100-130 kids using the Sanford Avenue facility after school and between 45 and 50 at the Chattahoochee Courts facility.
“We had 132 kids made the Blue Door Club last year that attended at least 104 days,” Peterson said. “These kids are going to finish high school without using drugs, getting pregnant, etc. Ninety-one improved at least a letter grade, and 80% of them are middle school (Admiral Moorer) students in the boys and girls club that made the A-B honor roll.”
Peterson was addressing guests at the 13th annual Breakfast of Champions on Tuesday at the Hampton Inn of Eufaula.
Tom Wachs, Director of the Housing Authority and CVO of the Boys & Girls Club, noted during his address that among the visitors were representatives from Daleville who were looking to begin such a club.
“We have a huge cross section of Eufaula here,” Wachs said, “Cindy Pate with Martha Roby‘s office, Walter Hill with Wiregrass United Way.”
Wachs noted that Mary Rumph had been a positive influence in the Boys & Girls Club kids, which range from ages 6-18.
“We need people like Miss Mary,” Wachs said.
Wachs added that the Housing Authority was looking at adding a STEM program as well as a flight simulator for the Boys & Girls Club in 2020.
Volunteer Kent Davis was recognized for starting a basketball league within the club. The club’s 15-U team won the championship at the Southeast Regional Council MLK Day Challenge at Laurel, Mississippi, while the 12-U team placed second.
Former University of Alabama and NFL football player and team Chaplain Jeremiah Castille will be the featured guest at the 17th annual Steak & Burger Fundraiser held by the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Eufaula at Lakepoint State Park on Feb. 27, 2020, from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person.
