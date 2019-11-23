Brickstone Burgers & Brews in Eufaula has been named the winner of the 2019 Bama’s Best Burger contest with its dish, the Brickstone Burger. The contest is sponsored by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association and funded by the Alabama Beef Checkoff Program.
A burger patty topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, banana peppers and Sriracha sauce, the Brickstone Burger was stout competition for contest finalists. One judge claimed, “Even for a ‘burger guy’ like me, this was a tough decision.”
The Bama’s Best Burger contest began July 29 on the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Facebook page with a nominations round that earned over 1,400 burger nominations from restaurants across Alabama. The most-nominated burger from each of the contest’s eight regions moved on to compete in Facebook poll challenges that put competing regions head-to-head as fans voted for their favorite restaurant’s burger.
Contest finalists were SUCH-n-SUCH (Decatur) Heart Attack Burger; R & R Burgers (Springville) The Jealous Grandma; Heards BBQ & Soul Food (Maplesville) Surf-n-Turf Burger and Brickstone Burgers & Brews (Eufaula) Brickstone Burger.
Finalist restaurants were then visited anonymously by a panel of industry judges who secretly taste tested the burgers throughout the month of September.
“The Bama’s Best Burger contest is an engaging and unique way to highlight Alabama restaurants who are serving up delicious burgers,” Alabama Cattlemen’s Association President Chris Langley said. “We are excited for Brickstone Burgers & Brews and appreciate each restaurant that participated for the role they play in selling beef in our state.”
Brickstone Burgers & Brews owners, Dwayne and Angie Register, will receive a plaque presentation and media conference from the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, bragging rights for one year and an influx of customers looking to try Alabama’s best burger. The announcement of the winning burger acts as the official kickoff of October Beef Month in Alabama.
The Bama’s Best Burger contest is sponsored by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association and the Alabama Beef Checkoff.
