The isolation was as bad as the symptoms themselves, Steven Bryan recalled.
Bryan, of Eufaula, battled COVID-19, which soon became just part of his fight.
On the weekend of April 11-12, Bryan began feeling bad. Working in human resources at Eufaula’s Crowne Health Care, Bryan believed he had taken all of the precautions. He only went to a drive-thru each morning to grab a biscuit for breakfast. His wife did the grocery shopping.
His doctor advised him to go to the emergency room at Medical Center Barbour after Bryan had developed a fever. While waiting at home to see if the symptoms worsened at home, they did. Because of family and friends in the Opelika/Auburn area, Bryan was admitted to East Alabama Medical Center (in Opelika) on April 14. His daughter, Emily Jenkins, dropped him off, and other people on hand could only wave at Bryan as he was taken inside of the hospital.
Bryan was given two separate tests for the coronavirus. He tested positive on each test.
Particularly dangerous for Bryan was the fact that at 50 he was a diabetic with a heart condition.
Within a couple of days at EAMC, Bryan was placed in intensive care.
“I was very weak,” he said. “What’s strange is I lost my taste. Everything just evaporated. I could not taste food at all. The mental part with isolation and family and friends that couldn’t be there was a huge aspect. The isolation and loneliness was probably as bad or worse than how I was feeling. When I was in there, the mental state was the biggest thing.”
The staff at EAMC told Bryan they had some experience with COVID-19.
“I took two or three different drugs you’ve heard our president talk about,” he remembered. “Basically, they threw the kitchen sink at me. I don’t know what all I took.”
For about a week, Bryan said he stared at the walls because outside of the EMAC staff, no one was allowed to visit.
Cell phones saved him from total absence with his family, and it took a phone call to make him realize his hobbies of listening to podcasts and watching YouTube videos were still possible.
“It’s very weird and hard to explain but it took a phone call for me to quit staring at the walls,” Bryan said. “Finally, I went back to watching preaching and listening to worship music.”
Bryan returned home over the weekend.
“It’s been a long three weeks,” he said, still weak from the virus, yet anxious to be cleared soon, hopefully, to return to work. He must tests negative for COVID-19 twice before being allowed to return to his office, and he hopes those tests will be this week.
“I’m clean now, but I don’t have proof yet that I’m over it,” said Bryan, who for the time being is using oxygen. “I’m very leery of being put on a ventilator. But it’s all taken care of now. I’ve never smoked in my life, but X-rays showed my lungs look like an 80-year-old that had smoked two packs a day.”
Bryan said it was “complete speculation at this point” how he contacted the virus. Penny Bryan also tested positive, but she had a much milder case and was able to self-quarantine at home to get rid of it.
The Bryans also have a son, Chase Bryan, and three grandchildren. Steven’s sister, Nicole Johns, is also excited that her brother has returned home.
