TROY -- Krystina Burgett of Eufaula has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2018/2019 academic year.
The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.
