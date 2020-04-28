When, where and how?
Those are questions that local businesses are hoping will be answered with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s new order expected by Thursday, April 30, regarding the reopening of Alabama businesses in some form or fashion.
Likely, Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said, businesses such as restaurants and retail stores will open under new guidelines such as social distancing.
Tibbs was a member of U.S. Representative Martha Roby’s committee from her district asked to join a teleconference recently to lists concerns and recommendations for participants’ specific areas.
“Eufaula‘s main challenge is to get consumer confidence back while still practicing social distancing,” Tibbs said. “Our retail sector has suffered tremendously.
“Restaurants opening back up probably involves (groups) sitting at every other table initially. They’re going to have a hard time getting employees back to work.”
Tibbs said the main thing for the city is to first get consumer confidence back.
“There are a lot of people that are going to be spooked by this and still stay at home,” Tibbs said. “All of our small retail stores could open immediately. They probably should’ve been allowed to stay open because they don’t have a large influx of customers at one time to begin with.”
One report had 43% of U.S. adults and 52% of low-income adults saying they or someone in their household have lost a job or taken a pay cut due to coronavirus. Nevertheless, another poll noted 80% of Americans said strict shelter-in-place measures were worth it to protect people.
Regardless, businesses are hoping to soon see the light at the end of what has been a lengthy tunnel.
Many major fishing tournaments have been canceled or postponed for Eufaula, and those have a trickle-down effect that hurt many local business sectors from hotels, restaurants and gas stations.
Tibbs noted the plan issued by the Alabama Small Business Association was “a really good one.”
“With Lake Eufaula being a primary source of income here, hotels, restaurants, the state park and campgrounds are big for us.
“Hotels could perhaps place tags on the door verifying the rooms have been cleaned and sanitized,” Tibbs said. “Graduations at stadiums could perhaps let folks sit in every other row. We’ll just have to see what’s the governor says.”
