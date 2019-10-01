Cadet Corporal Halle Poole was selected as the Eufaula High School JROTC Cadet of the Month for August 2019. She has been in the JROTC program for three years. She is currently the Class Leader for 5th Platoon and a member of the Eufaula High School Unarmed Drill Team. She is the daughter of Dave Poole. After graduation she plans on attending Auburn University and majoring in engineering or joining the United States Army or the United States Air Force. She was selected based on her leadership abilities and her dedication to the Eufaula High School JROTC program.
