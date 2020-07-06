Georgetown, Georgia’s Levi Calhoun III could spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to crimes related to threats that were made against several area schools in late 2018.
Calhoun, now 28, appeared before a federal judge on June 30 and pleaded guilty to one count of making threats by mail or telephone and one count of conveying false information.
According to court records, on Nov. 7, 2018, Calhoun made terroristic threats against schools in Eufaula and Quitman County, Georgia, using a fake Facebook account he created with information and pictures belonging to someone else. It was by using this account the Calhoun spread threats that someone was going to attack schools in Eufaula and Georgetown with guns and bombs.
Eufaula City Schools, the Lakeside School, Parkview Christian School, Wallace Community College—Sparks Campus and Quitman County Schools in Georgia all closed on Nov. 8 due to the threats made the day before.
The Facebook account was quickly traced back to Calhoun by agents after they contacted the man whose information was used, verifying that it was not him making the threats. The Eufaula Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Quitman County Sheriff’s Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the Enterprise Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Alabama Fusion Center were all involved in the case, sharing information to help bring a quick resolution to the case.
Following his arrest on Nov. 9 by the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun waived extradition and was transported to the Eufaula Police Department where he originally charged with eight felony counts of making a terrorist threat by the local department.
Calhoun was indicted on March 12, 2019 by a federal grand jury on one count of making threats by mail or telephone and one count of conveying false information.
Following his guilty plea entered on Monday to both charges, Calhoun could face up to 10 years in a federal prison. A sentencing date will be scheduled in the upcoming months.
“We will not tolerate domestic terrorism in any form, but especially when it is directed against our children,” Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. said in a joint announcement with the FBI after Calhoun entered his plea. “Students should be able to get an education without fear or the threat of violence. Mr. Calhoun’s actions were unacceptable and I hope this prosecution sends the message that we will not abide any threats of violence against a school.”
