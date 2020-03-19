The most disappointing, albeit not surprising event canceled for Eufaula during the COVID-19 pandemic was the annual Eufaula Pilgrimage Tour of Homes, the first such cancellation in the event’s 55-year history.
The Eufaula Tribune will be featuring many of those that make Alabama’s oldest tour of homes special in both the March 25 and March 29 issues.
Meanwhile, all schools have closed and many businesses have closed temporarily to public traffic.
Mayor Jack Tibbs, who was warning many long before coronavirus was hardly a common word in Alabama, said the city “will get through this,” but admitted he has no idea how long that could take.
First and foremost, Tibbs said protocols are in place at Medical Center Barbour and that anyone that believes they have possibly contracted COVID-19 should not just show up. They should call ahead so that CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines can be properly followed and others not be in contact with the possibly contagious individual.
Barbour County has still not received a tested positive case as of Thursday morning.
“This is such uncharted territory,” Tibbs said. “We are making adjustments on the fly. We’ll get through this as quickly as possible. We are monitoring the hospital and emergency personnel.”
In the meantime, almost every event in the city has been canceled or postponed, including many scheduled fishing tournaments. Some are still planned without pre-tourney meetings. The anglers are allowed to take off without much face-to-face contact.
“Seventy percent of the city personnel are working, including fire and police, 911, trash and city hall,” Tibbs said. “All are isolated as much as possible.”
Restaurants have taken a hit, but Tibbs noted most are providing curbside pickup. The Tribune will also provide a list of such restaurants in its March 25 issue.
Stores in Eufaula for the most part are still getting supplies, even if some are low on some items, Tibbs noted.
