The Carnegie Library will be closed until April 20.
The library will be fully staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and are available to answer your questions by phone about renewing materials, your account, etc. Call 334-687-2337, extension 3, to speak with a librarian.
All library programs have been cancelled through April 20, and due dates for currently borrowed items have been extended to April 20. Patrons may return items in the bookdrop in the parking lot.
