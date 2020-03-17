Statement released Tuesday by the Carnegie Library:
“To limit the possible exposure of our patrons and our staff to the dangers of the coronavirus, the Carnegie Library will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, and remain closed to the public until 9 a.m. on Monday, April 6.
“During this time, items may be returned in the book drop in our parking lot. The book drop will be emptied daily. No overdue fines will be charged to books returned during this period.
“While we can be reached by phone or email, we regret that staff cannot bring items to patrons in their cars, nor can we come out to collect items. Place returns in the book drop!
“If you have items to donate for the library's used book store or the Friends of the Library sale, please keep them until after the library re-opens. Do not put them in the book drop!
“All meetings and events that were scheduled to be held in the library auditorium during this period have been cancelled.
We look forward to re-opening on April 6 and seeing all of you again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.