The Carnegie Library is closed until April 6 due to the caution now required by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nevertheless, the library is still fully staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is available to answer questions by phone about renewing materials, accounts, etc.
You can also follow the library on its Facebook and Instagram accounts to keep up-to-date.
You may return items in the book drop in the library parking lot, which is being emptied daily. Until the library re-opens, fines/fees on all returned items are being waived. We regret that we cannot bring items to your car.
At this time, the library is not accepting donations for its used book store. Please do not place donations in the book drop.
Even if you can’t come to the library, the library’s digital resources are available online to anyone who has an Internet connection, plus a computer, tablet or smartphone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.