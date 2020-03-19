The Carnegie Library is increasing patrons’ access to its eBook and downloadable resources during the time the library is closed because of the coronavirus. The library is currently closed until April 6.
Patrons who use the library’s Hoopla service to download eBooks, audio books, movies and TV shows, and music albums, will now be able to check out 10 items per month, rather than the usual six. The Hoopla app, easily downloadable onto a phone or tablet, is available in the App Store, the Galaxy store and other places where apps are downloaded. Patrons must have a valid library card with no fines or fees in order to use Hoopla.
In addition, the library has expanded access to its other eBook and audio book resource, Camellia Net, which uses the Libby app from Overdrive. Patrons may now use Camellia Net even if they owe library fines or have expired cards.
The expanded access for both services will end on April 6.
If you need assistance downloading or using the apps, call the library at 334-687-2337, ext. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.