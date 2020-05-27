This year, the Eufaula Carnegie Library summer reading programs are going virtual.
Each of the summer reading programs will go up on the library’s Facebook page on Thursday afternoon and will remain available for seven days, so you can watch or re-watch it on your own schedule.
Meanwhile, registration for the summer reading prizes continues. While registration can be done at the library, this year it is also offering online registration for the first time.
Those in three age groups — ages of 2-4, ages 5-11, and ages 12-18 — are encouraged to register online at www.ecl.lib.al.us, or on the library’s Facebook page. Moms and dads may register for busy kids.
The child must read a certain number of books (or pages, if he’s a teenager) to earn an entry ticket into the week’s prize drawing. The more he reads, the more chances he earns to win a prize.
A prize drawing will be held after each program, and winners will be contacted.
Watch for the following programs on the library’s Facebook page, each available Thursday at 2 p.m.
June 4
Miss Kit’s Bubble School
June 11
Dr. Magic DeWayne Reynolds
June 18
Pop Artist Michael Albert
Call the library at 334-687-2337, ext. 3, if you’d like us to select some books for you or your child. If you don’t wish to come inside the library, you can pick up your books using curbside delivery.
