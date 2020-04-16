Curbside Service Offered During Closure
The Carnegie Library is now providing curbside service and will bring books to patrons in the parking lot.
The library is closed for the time being because of the coronavirus, but is still providing books to its patrons.
If you would like to check out books or movies (a minimum of three items), call (334) 687-2337, extension 3, and staff will find the items, check them out to you, and place them in the parking lot. You can then pick the items up. The service is available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.