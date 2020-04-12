Due to the governor’s recent health order regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Carnegie Library will be closed until April 30.
All library programs through April 30 have been cancelled, and due dates for currently borrowed items have been extended to April 30. Patrons may return items in the bookdrop in the parking lot.
We miss seeing you in the library, but we’re still fully staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and are available to answer your questions by phone about renewing materials, your account, etc. Call (334) 687-2337, extension 3, to speak with a librarian.
In the meantime, some exciting opportunities are now available for you to utilize online resources for your reading and entertainment pleasure!
Camellia Net
For the first time, instant digital library cards are available for you to use Camellia Net.
It now takes just a few seconds to sign up for a Camellia Net account using your cell phone number!
And... you are no longer required to have a regular library card to use Camellia Net!
Camellia Net offers eBooks, audio books, and magazines for downloading onto your personal device!
If you need assistance registering with Camellia Net, call (334) 687-2337, extension 3.
Follow the link below, and click “Get a free one instantly using your mobile number.”
Quaran-teen
We invite you to check out Aiden Tyler, Quaran-teen: A Weekly Webcast “Serial” (not “cereal”!) with
Author Rex Ogle.
NEXT EPISODE: Week 4, Tuesday, April 14, 1 p.m.
Aiden Tyler is your typical middle school student. Rides the bus. Likes comic books. Tolerates his sister. But, his life is about to be turned upside down by the Coronavirus.
Yes, you heard that correctly. Aiden Tyler, Quaran-teen is a new and original middle-grade webinar serial written and read in real time by author Rex Ogle (Free Lunch). That means as Aiden experiences things, you will be experiencing them too.
Watch for a new installment every Tuesday, as Rex shares Aiden’s story that’s full of laughs, facts, hearts, and farts. Scroll down for a link to upcoming and previous episodes!
Target audience is grades 4-8, but all are welcome!
During the sheltering in place and inconvenience experienced by both students and teachers at this time, EBSCO publishers is making a large number of its digital resources available for free until June 30.
Sources include:
» Cricket Media Magazines with Teachers’ Guides
» Lesson plans for integrating EBSCO resources with school curricula
» College Admissions Test Prep Resources
Plus many other resources for teachers, parents, and students.
Learning Express Library
Learning Express Library offers practice tests, online tutorials, and eBooks to aid students of all ages. The resources help students in elementary, middle, and high school prepare for important tests, get extra help with assignments, and boost their skills in important subjects.
LEL also offers a battery of practice tests specifically for AP classes, the GED, the ACT, and others.
You can find Learning Express Library by clicking below or by visiting our library’s home page.
And it’s completely free!
