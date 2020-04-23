The Carnegie Library is planning its annual summer reading program, even though the library is currently closed because of the COVID-19 virus.
This year, for the first time, the library is offering online registration for summer reading on its Facebook page and its website. Parents are encouraged to register their children on either; the library's web address is www.ecl.lib.al.us, with a link to the registration form on the opening page.
Parents can also use a link on the library's home page to print reading logs for their children to keep track of the books they read.
There are three categories for those participating in summer reading: ages 2-5, ages 6-11, and ages 12-17. For every five books read, the child earns one entry for the summer reading prizes to be given in weekly drawings beginning the week of May 27. (For those in the 12-17 year old group, a longer book will count for two entries).
With children out of school because of the coronavirus, participating in summer reading is critical for students to retain knowledge and skills learned in the previous school year. Students who don't read are at risk of falling behind their classmates.
Call Rose Maddox at (334) 687-2337, extension 4, for assistance in registering, or if you would like to check out books for curbside delivery. The library's front desk can be reached at (334) 687-2337, extension 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.