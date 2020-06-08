After closing to the public due to the Covid-19 virus, Eufaula Carnegie Library has reopened and is providing service during its normal business hours. Due to the caution required by the current situation, the following conditions are in place for the time being:
• Patrons are encouraged to make brief visits of one-half hour or less
• Patrons are asked to observe social distancing of six feet from other patrons and from staff
• The time that patrons may spend on computers is now limited to one hour per day
• Patrons are urged to keep their children close at all times
The library continues to offer curbside delivery for the patrons who wish to avoid coming into the library. The library’s book store is closed for the time being, and the auditorium is not available for meetings until further notice.
--CONTINUED--
“We know that many people need to use the library’s computers, and we now have four computers available that each person can use up to one hour per day,” says library director Ronnie Smith. “We have moved the computers so that people are six feet from each other while on the computers. We are also faxing for people who need fax services, and our copy machine is up and running.”
The library’s summer reading programs this year were moved to the library’s Facebook page, as all the performers cancelled in-person performances. The last two programs are scheduled to be posted on the library’s Facebook on June 11 and June 18. They are Dr. Magic Dewayne Reynolds on June 11, and artist Michael Albert on June 18. Both programs will be available on the library’s Facebook page for one week after being posted.
The library’s digital resources, including eBooks, movies, and audio books, are available for downloading from the library’s Hoopla and Overdrive apps. Those interested in using these services can call the library at (334) 687-2337, extension 3, or go to the library’s home page, www.ecl.lib.al.us.
“Many people have asked about our summer book sale,” said Smith. “We have postponed it because of the coronavirus situation, but it will be held, probably in the fall after school starts.”
For more information, contact Ronnie Smith at (334) 687-8190.
