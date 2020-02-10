Castille headlines Boys & Girls Clubs dinner

The 17th annual Steak & Burger Dinner Fundraiser for the Eufaula Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake Eufaula will be Feb. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lakepoint State Park.

The dinner will feature former Alabama and NFL player Jeremiah Castille, the University of Alabama Champlain and founder of the Jeremiah Castille Foundation.

The fundraiser is the largest of the year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake Eufaula. For more information call or email Scharon at 334-616-7882 or bglakeeufaula@eufaula.rr.com.

Tickets are $50 per person.

Boys & Girls Club

Tags

Load comments