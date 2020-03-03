Jeremiah Castille was part of one of the most memorable defensive plays in NFL history when he stripped Cleveland running back Earnest Byner of the ball and then recovered it on the 2-yard line with 1:12 remaining to preserve Denver’s 38-33 victory in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 17, 1988.
Undersized as a defensive back, Castille, who had managed to be an All-SEC and All-American at Alabama, credits first being influenced by a mentor growing up in Phenix City at the local Boys Club.
Castille was the featured speaker last week at the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Eufaula’s 17th annual Steak & Burger Dinner Fundraiser at Lakepoint State Park.
Castille was introduced by Jasper Washington, who noted Castille was born in 1961 in Columbus, Georgia. He was later a member of the Central Red Devils. Castille was drafted in 1983 by Tampa Bay after his Alabama career and played five seasons with the Buccaneers before being traded to Denver. At Denver, Castille and the Broncos played in Super Bowls XXI and XXII.
He is the founder of the Jeremiah Castile foundation, which began in 1999. He became an ordained minister in 2001. He was married in 1983, and he and his wife have six children.
Castille also toured Admiral Moorer Middle School and Eufaula High School earlier in the day.
“I love being around young people,” Castille said. “They really light my fire.”
Castille is in his 19th year as Chaplain for the University of Alabama.
“I left high school teaching to volunteer my time,” Castille said. “I have been a part of five national championships as a chaplain. What Coach Saban has done in seven national championship games and winning five of them; it’s a blessing to be around such greatness. Coach (Paul “Bear”) Bryant was a six-time national championship coach.
“I was a part of the Boys Club and we were in an old abandoned school building that had one pool table. My accomplishments started in Phenix City with good leadership. In a way, I can’t take credit for it. Both of my parents were alcoholics. My life is not by accident. Coach Vince Lombardi once said ‘If you chase perfection, your catch excellence.’”
Castille said it was a mentor at the Phenix City Boys Club who stated him chasing excellence as he won a Punt, Pass & Kick trophy while visiting Carrollton, Georgia. He said that was still his favorite trophy today because it was the first one he ever received.
“God used football in a way to discipline me to pursue excellence,” Castille said. “The most powerful thing God gave us is influence. Set excellence as your bar.”
Castille and his wife have mentored 50 people out of their Birmingham home.
“I joke that I have six children and my wife has seven,” Castille said. “My wife has helped me grow up.”
Following Castile speech, Emcee Suzann Tibbs said “Wow. I know people in this room and my community and we can step up.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake Eufaula opened in 2002 when it served 35 youth. Today, it serves more than 180.
“This is what happens when the right people with the right plan are put together,” Tibbs said.
The Buffalo Riders donated $635 to the club following Castille’s speech.
“I’ve always asked what would these kids be doing if it weren’t for the Boys and Girls Club?” said President Tom Wachs, who noted it takes about $250,000 per year to run the club.
The local club’s Youth of the Year was Brandon Hudgins.
The audience was presented a dance routine by members of the Boys & Girls Club as well as a solo singing performance by Shaniya Eutsey of “This Girl is on Fire.” The Balkcom Sisters sang the National Anthem and Gabriela Flowers led the Pledge of Allegiance.
