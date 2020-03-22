In 1982, Catherine Lehman returned to Eufaula from California. After graduating from Eufaula High School in 1959, she spent some time in Birmingham — more specifically at Birmingham Southern College. She got married, started a beautiful family, moved to Haleyville, and eventually wound up on the West Coast. But Catherine is a Eufaula jewel and, after 19 years, she found herself drawn back to her strong Southern roots in a community that she absolutely adores.
When you first meet her, you’re immediately struck by Catherine’s remarkable and contagious smile; its warmth is as equally comforting as it is inviting. She brings together all of the qualities of a hospitable host, which is why it comes as no surprise that her longest standing role in the mix of Eufaula’s annual Pilgrimage has been as a house chairperson.
Catherine returned to Barbour County to be closer to her family.
“My parents and siblings and all were in this area,” she said.
Upon returning, she immediately began teaching at Admiral Moore Middle School, which she continued for 19 years. Around that same time, she also began her work with the Pilgrimage.
“I was asked to help at the Pilgrimage, and I did lots of times, like on Friday nights and Saturdays or Sundays,” she said. “I remember I worked in the bedroom at Dean Paige Hall. One year, I worked at Roseland Plantation.”
Since then, she has made it her own personal tradition to contribute annually in making the magic of each year’s tour possible.
“When I retired is when I spent more time, like being chairman (of the homes),” Catherine said. Her work as a house chairperson is partly organizational, but largely grounded in her capacity to bring to life the history of the homes and how intimately connected they are not just in family lineage, but also in lasting relics.
“My favorite part is meeting people from other cities and talking about the most interesting thing in the house,” she said.
Eufaula’s Pilgrimage is the oldest tour of homes in Alabama, and it’s a way to share the unique narratives that tie together the community. People come from near and far to indulge in not just the unmatched beauty of the historic homes, but also the stories that have gathered within. For Catherine, being able to preserve and retell these stories is a passion that she cherishes and looks forward to all year long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.