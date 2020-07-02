cattlemens photo

Mary Beth Long of Clio is the recipient of this year’s $1,000 Barbour County Cattlemen’s Association Memorial Scholarship. She is a graduating senior of G.W. Long High School in Skipperville and will attend Auburn University of Montgomery in the fall where she will major in Physical Therapy. She is the daughter of Craig and Beth Long. This year’s scholarship is awarded in memory of Randall Baxley, a longtime board member of the Barbour County Cattlemen’s Association and instrumental in the success of the scholarship program. Pictured presenting the scholarship is President Lawrence Strickland and Treasurer Trip Horne.
Load comments