200th birthday photo

The ladies of the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter were in downtown Eufaula last week ringing bells at noon to celebrate Alabama’s 200th birthday. Joining them were Hannah Nolan (Miss Barbour County), Bailey Evans, Ella Grace Bradley (Teen Miss Barbour County), Janyah Jackson (Jr. Miss Barbour County) and Melissa Benefield.

 Submitted by Marcia Hudson
Load comments