When Barbour County voters go to the polls on July 14, there will not be many choices listed on either the ballots.
On the Republican ballot, Barbour County voters will see options for the U.S. Senator race, which include Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville; the U.S. Representative Second Congressional District — Jeff Coleman and Barry Moore; and the Court of Criminal Appeals Judge for Place No. 2 — Beth Kellum and Will Smith.
On the Democratic ticket, only one race is on the ballot and it will only be distributed to voters in the district which it will affect the race for Barbour County Board of Education District Number Four Democratic voters in the affected district will have the choice of Yolanda Govan or Jean Kennedy to choose between.
“I feel we will have the runoff election on July 14,” Barbour County Probate Judge Susan Shorter stated. “If it’s postponed again we would be missing the deadline to have the votes counted and registered which would impact the General Election in November. The Governor’s most recent order has specific instructions for poll workers.
If voters do not feel comfortable getting out and physically going to the polls because of concerns of contracting or spreading the COVID-19 virus, they have the choice to apply for an absentee ballot.
To apply for an absentee ballot voters can call the Absentee Election Manager, who is Barbour County Circuit Clerk Paige Smith, or go to alabamavotes.gov and download an application to print and return by mail. To contact the Absentee Election Manager, call either (334) 687-1500 or (334) 775-8700. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Office at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
In a May 12 press release from the Secretary of State’s Office, it was stated that any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place shall be eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to that individual. In the case none of the boxes are appropriate; voters can check the box which reads as follows: “I have a physical illness of infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.”
“The absentee window is already open, so voters can go ahead and apply for one if they do not feel comfortable going to the poll they vote at,” noted Shorter. “Voters filing for an absentee ballot will be required to send a photocopy of their identification when the return the application, without that, the application cannot be processed.”
For the July Primary Runoff Election, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, June 29,; the deadline to submit an absentee ballet application is Thursday, July 9; the deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager is the close of business on Monday, July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13.
“Absentee ballots have to reach us by mail on Tuesday, July 14, at noon,” Shorter said about casting absentee ballots. “If it does not get to my office by then, it will be too late.”
