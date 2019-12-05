A pair of new homes on this year’s Christmas Tour of the Eufaula Heritage Association present visitors with a walk through history, even if the homes were built 120 years apart.
Eufaula House on Barbour, a new bed-and-breakfast that will open in January, will give guests to the Christmas Tour a preview of what to expect during the tour.
“We want it to be pristine like it’ll be when it is a bed-and-breakfast,” said Peter Pauley, co-owner of the 1860-built home along with longtime friend Michelle Dunlap.
The Christmas Tour of Homes will be Saturday (Dec. 7) from 1-6 p.m. and will include eight homes:
» The LeMaistre Home
» The Plummer Home
» The Vick Home
» The Mott Home
» The Phillips Home
» The Winkleblack Home
» Eufaula House on Barbour
» Shorter Mansion
Tickets for all eight homes are $30, or $6 for individual homes payable at the door.
The day will begin with a Southern-fare lunch at Shorter Mansion at 11 a.m. Limited reservations are $25 per person and available by calling 334-687-3793. There will also be a Christmas After Hours (6-8 p.m.) at Shorter Mansion with hors d’oeuveres and wine (limited seating) for $25 per person.
Janice Vick bought her home on North Randolph Avenue in 2017 and moved there the following year from Rome, Georgia. Her parents, Bud and Murnice Gaskin, had moved to Eufaula in 1966 and her sister, Kathryn, grew up here and still resides in Eufaula.
Janice decided to settle in Eufaula, buying the home that was only built in 1980. She saw a chance to be by her sister as well as being much closer to her getaway home at Cape San Blas, Florida.
“Everyone has been so nice to me, so gracious,” Vick said. “They have accepted me. I love my neighborhood. I think I made the perfect move.”
Vick said her sister nominated her to have her home on the Christmas Tour before she had even moved, and once here, she discovered saying “no” to Eufaula Heritage Association Executive Director Pam Snead was not an option.
The Vick home is somewhat coastal looking and a bit contemporary.
“It is self-decorated,” Vick said. “We’ve used things the family had for a long time, more than 50 years. And, we use a lot of fresh greenery.”
The sun porch has a hand-carved nativity set from a man in Rome Georgia. The living room, dining room, kitchen, and den are also decorated for the tour. There are antique boxes from the Civil War, including a surgeon’s box and a campaign box. There are also Christmas plates with “Santas of the World.”
Eufaula House on Barbour will also host special events as well as operating as a bed-and-breakfast. In fact, a wedding reception will be held there later this month.
There are three bedrooms, all with private baths, available for rent. The home is 65,000-square feet.
Dunlap once had a bake shop, so in keeping with the Eufaula City ordinance that allows bed-and-breakfasts to only provide beverages and pastries, she will provide those. The house can provide catering for special events. A grand opening is planned for January.
The Christmas designs at Eufaula House on Barbour are courtesy Cotton & Kudzu owner Laura Cutchen.
The home was built in 1860 by Hiram Hawkins. It was also a bed-and-breakfast when George Celani and his late wife operated the Candlelight Inn beginning in 2006.
The house is already booked solid for the Eufaula Pilgrimage (April 3-5, 2020), and Pauley and Dunlap have already received inquiries from as far away as Sweden and Germany. Its website is eufaulahouse.com.
“George had a five-star reputation and we intend to keep it that way,” Pauley said.
For the Christmas Tour, the Santa design on the roof was used by Pauley’s father out of a Popular Mechanics magazine in 1962.
The house includes 62 feet of custom garland on the banister, which arrived from Belgium in 1960.
“We are going to be whimsical about it,” Pauley said. “It doesn’t look like Christmas threw up in here. We will give you the elegant Christmas treatment.”
There will be red, navy and teal colors.
Each bedroom at the Eufaula House on Barbour is named after streets in Eufaula, keeping with Seth Lore’s original plan when he developed the area. The bedrooms are named Livingston, Orange, Randolph and Eufaula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.