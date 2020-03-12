March 13, 14, 15
Power-Packed Weekend
Zion Baptist Church, 624 Stevens St. in Eufaula, will hold a “Power-Packed Weekend” on March 13, 14, and 15. A Pre-Women’s Day Supper will be held Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m. Fish and grits will be served. Sister Dale Allen will be the speaker of the night. Donations are $5. The women’s ministry/brotherhood ministry will hold a prayer breakfast on Saturday, March 14 at 8:30 a.m. Brother Albert Williams will be the speaker. Donations are $5. The Zion Baptist Church Annual Women’s Day will take place on Sunday, March 15, at 10 a.m. Pastor Juanita Morring will be the speaker. Theme: “Expect an Overflow of the Anointing From God” (Joel 2:28). All ladies are asked to wear white.
March 15
Pastor Appreciation Service
Promise Land Church, located at 2632 Highway 131 in Bakerhill, will be hosting its Pastor’s Appreciation Service honoring Pastors James & Ella K. Johnson on Sunday, March 15, at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Melissa Smith will be the guest speaker.
March 20
Honoring Our Heritage Banquet & Fashion Show
St. John AME Church, 901 Dale Road in Eufaula, will hold a banquet and fashion show presented by the St. John A.M.E. Missionary Society on Friday, March, 20, beginning at 7 p.m. in the A.C. Mixon Annex. Entertainment includes dinner, door prizes, and African fashions. Tickets for adults are $15 and tickets for children (12 & under) are $8. Wear your African attire and come ready to dine and fellowship in love.
March 22
Family and Friends Day
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 772 Highway 30 in Eufaula, will host its annual Family and Friends Day on March 22 at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Ralph McKinnon and church family invite all churches to attend.
March 29
Love Day Program
Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Rivers Avenue in Eufaula, will hold its Love Day Program on March 29 at 2:30 p.m. Rev. James Turner will be the speaker of the hour. All churches are invited to attend.
Ongoing
Free Tutoring
First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth St. in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Please bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, please call Tinnie Hunter at 334-687-4394 to register.
Bridging the gap
SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula: If you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/ young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect , have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. For more information, contact Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
Connecting Our Community to Hope, Love, and Life in the Moment
A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour St. in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You may sign up to volunteer, contribute, or register a loved one at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, contact Caty Richardson at 334-695-7625 or connections@fumceufaula.org.
Services scheduled
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Service Schedule change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Services announced
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.