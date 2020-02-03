Prayer Breakfast FundraiserZion Baptist Church (624 Stevens Street in Eufaula), Pastor Wash Williams, and the Women’s Ministry of Zion Baptist will host the Matters of the Heart Prayer Breakfast Fundraiser on Feb. 8 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Keynote speaker will be Sister Amy Quarles. Scripture reading: Proverbs 3:1-6. All are invited to come and have a blessed time in the Lord. $5 donation toward the building fund will be accepted.
Spencer & Cyndy Nordyke at Calvary Church
Pastor Randy Adams and the congregation at Calvary Assembly of God would like to invite you to join us on Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for two special services with Spencer and Cyndy Nordyke from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. The Nordykes are ordained through Eagle Mountain International Church/Kenneth Copeland Ministries in Fort Worth, Texas. Their ministry background includes pastoring a church for 10 years, Associate Pastors, Youth Pastors, Conference Hosts, TV programs and hosting the youth meetings for the Kenneth Copeland Believer’s Conventions for 10 years. Spencer & Cyndy have both taught courses in Bible Schools and are excellent teachers. This is going to be a great day with two powerful services that you don’t want to miss, make plans to join us and bring a friend. Calvary Church is located four miles south of Clio on County Road 8 off County Road 15. For more information or directions please call us at 334-397-2278, or visit at www.calvarychurchclio.com.
Appreciation/Anniversary CelebrationNew Mt. Zion Baptist Church, County Road 43 (John C. Martin Road) in Clayton will host the 13th Appreciation/Anniversary Celebration for Pastor Ralph McKinnon and Sis. Mary McKinnon on Feb. 16, at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Speaker for the morning worship service will be Pastor McKinnon; afternoon guest speaker will be Rev. J.H. Fowler of Mt. Sinia MBC of Union Springs and Mt. Calvary MBC of Smuteye. Theme: Understanding the Word, Jeremiah 3:156.
Pastor’s 25th Anniversary CelebrationA Pastoral Anniversary Banquet will be held in honor of Pastor Eddie L Baker and First Lady Ollie Baker at The Hampton Inn located at 29 Veterans Boulevard in Eufaula on Friday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Guest Speaker for the semi-formal event will be Pastor Ella Johnson of Promise Land Baptist Church in Clayton. Tickets are $20 -Tickets are the entry for the Pastoral Banquet on Friday. The color attire will be black, white, and silver. If you would like to attend, please contact LaTasha Kincey at (334) 632-0645 or by email to latashakincey1@yahoo.com. You may also contact any member of the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church for banquet tickets. The Pastoral Anniversary will continue at the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church 3819 County Road 31 in Abbeville on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11:15 a.m. with Pastor James Truitt of the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville as the guest speaker for the morning and at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Jackson Glover of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Pinckard as the guest speaker. The color attire will continue to be black, white, and silver. All churches are invited to attend. Dinner will be served.
Deacon’s anniversary celebrated
The 19th anniversary of Deacon Cedric Freeman will be celebrated Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Clayton Community Events Center at 2827 Highway 30 in Clayton. All groups, choirs, and soloists are invited to attend.
Installation ServiceThe installation service for Pastor-Elect Ralph McKinnon and First Lady Sis. Mary J. McKinnon will be held Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 772 Highway 30 in Eufaula. Speaker will be Pastor Larry Thompkins. Theme: I’ll give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding. Jeremiah 3:15.
Noon Day Prayer Service
The New Jerusalem Church, 325 Copeland Street in Eufaula, will hold a Noon Day Prayer Service every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. Refreshments will follow.
Free Tutoring
First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth St. in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Please bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, please call Tinnie Hunter at (334) 687-4394 to register.
Bridging the gap
SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula; if you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect , have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. For more information, contact Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
Connecting Our Community to Hope, Love, and Life in the Moment
A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour St. in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You may sign up to volunteer, contribute, or register a loved one at http://www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, contact Caty Richardson at (334) 695-7625 or connections@fumceufaula.org.
Services scheduled
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Service Schedule change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Services announced
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
