Super Bowl Sunday

Pastor Randy Adams and the congregation at Calvary Assembly of God would like to invite you to join us for “Super Bowl Sunday” on Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear your team jersey and come join us for a day of fun and fellowship. We are also having a “Tailgate Party” in the fellowship hall immediately after the morning service. Calvary Church is located four miles south of Clio on County Road 8 off County Road 15. For more information or directions please call us at 334-397-2278 or visit us at www.calvarychurchclio.com.

Spencer & Cyndy Nordyke at Calvary Church

Pastor Randy Adams and the congregation at Calvary Assembly of God would like to invite you to join us on Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for two special services with Spencer and Cyndy Nordyke from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. The Nordykes are ordained through Eagle Mountain International Church/Kenneth Copeland Ministries in Fort Worth, Texas. Their ministry background includes pastoring a church for 10 years, Associate Pastors, Youth Pastors, Conference Hosts, TV programs and hosting the youth meetings for the Kenneth Copeland Believer’s Conventions for 10 years. Spencer & Cyndy have both taught courses in Bible Schools and are excellent teachers. This is going to be a great day with two powerful services that you don’t want to miss, make plans to join us and bring a friend. Calvary Church is located four miles south of Clio on County Road 8 off County Road 15. For more information or directions please call us at 334-397-2278, or visit at www.calvarychurchclio.com.

Appreciation/Anniversary Celebration

New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, County Road 43 (John C. Martin Road) in Clayton will host the 13th Appreciation/Anniversary Celebration for Pastor Ralph McKinnon and Sis. Mary McKinnon on Feb. 16 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Speaker for the morning worship service will be Pastor McKinnon; afternoon guest speaker will be Rev. J.H. Fowler of Mt. Sinia MBC of Union Springs and Mt. Calvary MBC of Smuteye. Theme: Understanding the Word, Jeremiah 3:156.

Deacon’s anniversary celebrated

The 19th anniversary of Deacon Cedric Freeman will be celebrated Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Clayton Community Events Center located at 2827 Highway 30 in Clayton. All groups, choirs, and soloists are invited to attend.

Installation Service

The installation service for Pastor-Elect Ralph McKinnon and First Lady Sis. Mary J. McKinnon will be held Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 772 Highway 30 in Eufaula. Speaker will be Pastor Larry Thompkins. Theme: I’ll give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding. Jeremiah 3:15.

Noon Day Prayer Service

The New Jerusalem Church, 325 Copeland Street in Eufaula, will hold a Noon Day Prayer Service every Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will follow.

Free Tutoring

First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth St. in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Please bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, please call Tinnie Hunter at (334) 687-4394 to register.

Bridging the gap

SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula; if you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect , have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. For more information, contact Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.

Connecting Our Community to Hope, Love, and Life in the Moment

A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour St. in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You may sign up to volunteer, contribute, or register a loved one at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, contact Caty Richardson at (334) 695-7625, or email connections@fumceufaula.org.

Services scheduled

Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.

Service Schedule change

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

Services announced

Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.

Deadlines for church briefs are Wednesday (Weekend issue) and Friday (Midweek issue) at 4 p.m.

Tags

Load comments