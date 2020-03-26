First United
Methodist Church
Please remember that we will not be able to gather for worship this Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a sermon will be posted on our Facebook page at 8 a.m. Please tune in. If you need assistance in picking up groceries or prescriptions, please contact Britt Martin at 678-953-4602. Our youth would love to help you out! Please call the church office at 334-687-8227 if there is any other way we can be of service to you.
March 29
Love Day Program
Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Rivers Avenue in Eufaula, will hold its Love Day Program on March 29 at 2:30 p.m. Rev. James Turner will be the speaker of the hour. All churches are invited to attend.
April 13-15
Youth Revival
Sandville Missionary Baptist Church, 4430 Highway 431 South in Eufaula, will hold a youth revival on April 13, 14, and 15 at 7 p.m. The guest speaker for Monday and Tuesday will be Reverend Pryce Battle, pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church in Seale. The guest speaker for Wednesday will be Reverend Eric Thomas, pastor of First Baptist Church in Georgetown.
Ongoing
Free Tutoring
First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth St. in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Please bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, please call Tinnie Hunter at 334-687-4394 to register.
Bridging the gap
SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula: If you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/ young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect, have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. For more information, contact Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
Connections
A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour St. in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You may sign up to volunteer, contribute, or register a loved one at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, contact Caty Richardson at 334-695-7625 or connections@fumceufaula.org.
Greater Sardis Schedule
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Tabernacle Schedule Change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Christian Grove Services
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
