Fall into Jesus Festival
Pastor Randy Adams and the congregation of Calvary Church invite you to join us for our fall event “Fall into Jesus Festival” on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m. There will be activities, games and food. Calvary Church is 4 miles south of Clio on County Road 8 off County Road 15. For more information or directions, visit us at www.calvarychurchclio.com or call 334-397-2278.
Trunk or Treat
Christian Life Church, 38 Highway 82 in Eufaula, will host a Trunk or Treat from 5-6:30 p.m. at the church.
Fall Fest scheduled
St. John AME Church, 901 Dale Road in Eufaula, will have a fall fest Oct. 31, 5:30-8 p.m. This event is free to attend and will include bingo, drink toss, cake walk, a bouncy house and much more. Hot dogs, chips and juice will be available. For more information, call 334-232-4535, or go to www.stjohname.org.
Choir anniversary to be held
Greater Hope Church, 1001 Dale Road in Eufaula, will have their Choir Anniversary on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. All churches, choirs and soloist are invited to attend.
Pastor’s Anniversary to be celebrated
Zion Hill Baptist Church, 350 East County Road in Midway, will celebrate the first anniversary of Rev. Michael S. Goode and his wife Deresa Goode on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.as pastor of the church. Guest speaker for the occasion will be Pastor Jerry Bennett, Pastor of the St. Peter Baptist Church in Texasville, and St. Rose Baptist Church in Skipperville, along with choirs and congregation. Everyone is welcome.
Free Tutoring
First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth Street in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Please bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, please call Tinnie Hunter at (334) 687-4394 to register.
Bridging the gap
SouthPoint Church, 159, Oaks Landing in Eufaula; if you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect , have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. You do not have to be a member or attend SouthPoint Church, or any church, to attend. We are Bridging the gap in our community! Come be a part of a great group of people that are just doing LIFE together! Great friendships have been made and lives have been changed in this group. For more information, contact Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
Connecting Our Community to Hope, Love, and Life in the Moment
A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour Street in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You may sign up to volunteer, contribute, or register a loved one at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, contact Caty Richardson at 334-695-7625 or connections@fumceufaula.org.
Services scheduled
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Service Schedule change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union Street in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Services announced
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
