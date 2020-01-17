Deadlines for church briefs are Wednesday (Weekend issue) and Friday (Midweek issue) at 4 p.m.
Clothes closet giveaway
The New Birth Church Clothes Closet Ministry will give away free clothes Jan. 18, from 8-11 a.m., at the New Birth Church, at 2425 Fox Ridge Road in Eufaula. All clothing is free. For more information, call sister Geraldine Smith at (229) 343-5939 or sister Mary Reeves (334) 333-2095.
Special guest speaker
Christian Life Church, 38 Highway 82 in Eufaula, invites everyone Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. for a special service with guest Kim Klaudt. Kim is an engaging speaker, blues musician and soul winner. Everyone is welcome.
MLK memorial ceremony
The First African Baptist Church, 301 South Forsyth Ave. in Eufaula, will host a Martin Luther King Jr. memorial ceremony Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Wash Williams of Zion Baptist Church. Master of ceremony for the event will be Mo Erkins. The theme will be “The Fierce Urgency of NOW.”
Tribute fellowship service
The 33rd year celebration of the fourth Sunday Fellowship Service and “A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” will be held Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Eufaula Community Center, 747 Lake Drive in Eufaula. The cost of admission is $30.
Special Sunday services
The New Jerusalem Church, 325 Copeland St.in Eufaula, will have services Jan. 19 starting with Sunday School at 1 p.m. and then a worship service at 2 p.m. Pastor for the church is Pastor Jacob Smith Jr. All are welcome.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
Saint John AME Church, 03 Saint John St. in Abbeville, will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., celebration Monday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. The guest preacher for the celebration will be Rev. Eddie W. Thomas, moderator of the Abbeville District Baptist Association, pastor at Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville and pastor at Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Newville. The theme for the celebration is “Let the Dream Become a Reality.” For more information, call Willie Green at (334) 585-2678 or Barbara McNealy at (334) 585-3261. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend.
Pastor’s anniversary celebration
Berry Chapel invites everyone to join in celebrating the leadership and dedication of Pastor Dwylan Glover and first lady Charlene Glover during the 12th annual pastor’s anniversary Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. Rev. Robert Price will be the guest speaker for the occasion.
Annual usher’s anniversary celebration
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31 in Abbeville, will have its annual Usher’s Day Anniversary on Jan. 26. At 11:15 a.m. Pastor Eddie L. Baker of New Hope Freewill Baptist Church will deliver the sermon. Theme: Psalms 84:10 “... I had rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God, than to dwell in the tents of wickedness.” Come and let us all uplift Jesus’ name and have a good time in the Lord. Refreshments will be served. Please come and celebrate with us!
Free tutoring
First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth St. in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Please bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, call Tinnie Hunter at (334) 687-4394 to register.
Bridging the gap
SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula; if you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect , have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. For more information, contact student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
Connecting Our Community to Hope, Love, and Life in the Moment
A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour St. in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You may sign up to volunteer, contribute, or register a loved one at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, contact Caty Richardson at (334) 695-7625, or email connections@fumceufaula.org.
Services scheduled
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Service Schedule change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Services announced
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
