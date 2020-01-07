Deadlines for church briefs are Wednesday (Weekend issue) and Friday (Midweek issue) at 4 p.m.
Blood drive
The First Baptist Church, 125 South Randolph Avenue in Eufaula, will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Jan. 19, from 1-6 p.m.
Tribute Fellowship service
The 33rd year celebration of the Fourth Sunday Fellowship Service and “A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” will be held Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Eufaula Community Center, 747 Lake Drive in Eufaula. Cost of admission is $30.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
Saint John AME Church, 03 Saint John Street in Abbeville will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., celebration Monday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. Guest preacher for the celebration will be Rev. Eddie W. Thomas, moderator of the Abbeville District Baptist Association, pastor at Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville and pastor at Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Newville. Theme for the celebration is “Let the Dream Become a Reality.” For more information, call Willie Green at 585-2678, or Barbara McNealy at 334-585-3261. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend.
Free tutoring
First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth Street in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, call Tinnie Hunter at 334-687-4394 to register.
Bridging the gap
SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula; if you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost or just searching for a place to connect , have fun and build relationships with others and God, join us on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. You do not have to be a member or attend SouthPoint Church to attend. Great friendships have been made and lives have been changed in this group. For more information, email student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
Connecting Our Community to Hope, Love, and Life in the Moment
A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour Street in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You can sign up to volunteer, contribute or register a loved one at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, contact Caty Richardson at 334-695-7625, or connections@fumceufaula.org.
Services scheduled
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Service Schedule change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union Street in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Services announced
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
