Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE HALF MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...SOUTHEAST OF DEMOPOLIS TO CLANTON TO GADSDEN * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DENSE FOG WILL DISSIPATE AS A COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH AFTER 3 AM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&