March 9-11
Spring Revival
Solid Rock Deliverance Center’s Spring Revival will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 9-11, at 7 p.m. each day. Speaker will be Pastor Alzata Florence. Solid Rock Annual Conference will be Friday and Saturday, March 13-14. Friday night speaker will be Apostle Annie West. Service starts at 7 p.m. Saturday Service will be at 10 a.m. with speaker Prophetess Michele Lewis. Free. Everyone is invited.
March 13
A Night of Worship
The New Birth Center, 2425 Fox Ridge Road in Eufaula, invites you to attend “A Night of Worship” presented by The Eufaula Community Worship Team on March 13 at 7 p.m. Theme: “I’ll Praise You Forever.” (Psalm 63: 3-4)
March 13, 14, 15
Power-Packed Weekend
Zion Baptist Church, 624 Stevens St. in Eufaula, will hold a “Power-Packed Weekend” on March 13, 14, and 15. A Pre-Women’s Day supper of fish and grits will be held Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m. Sister Dale Allen will be the speaker and donations are $5. The women’s ministry/brotherhood ministry will hold a prayer breakfast Saturday, March 14 at 8:30 a.m. with Brother Albert Williams speaking. Donations are $5. The Zion Baptist Church Annual Women’s Day will take place Sunday, March 15, at 10 a.m. Pastor Juanita Morring will be the speaker. Theme: “Expect an Overflow of the Anointing From God” (Joel 2:28). All ladies are asked to wear white.
March 22
Family and Friends Day
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 772 Highway 30 in Eufaula, will host its annual Family and Friends Day on March 22 at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Ralph McKinnon and church family invite all churches to attend.
March 29
Love Day Program
Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Rivers Avenue in Eufaula, will hold its Love Day Program on March 29 at 2:30 p.m. Rev. James Turner will be the speaker of the hour. All churches are invited to attend.
Ongoing
Free Tutoring
First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth St. in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Please bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, please call Tinnie Hunter at 334-687-4394 to register.
Bridging the gap
SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula: If you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/ young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect , have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. For more information, contact Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
Connecting Our Community
A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour St. in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You may sign up to volunteer, contribute, or register a loved one at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, contact Caty Richardson at 334-695-7625 or connections@fumceufaula.org.
Services scheduled
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Service Schedule change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Services announced
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
