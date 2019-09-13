The Adult Protective Service population benefitted from several churches in Barbour County coming together and donating dozens of fans and adult briefs to the agency in an effort to assist APS in meeting the needs of a vulnerable population. Those pictured include (from left) Tonya Pomeroy, Brianna Deal, Hillary Thomas, Matthew Ming, Jennifer Johnson, Leslie Adams and Amanda Merritt.
