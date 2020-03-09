Children of all ages are invited to the Eufaula Carnegie Library for a performance of Lew-E’s Comedy Circus, on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m.
Lew-E’s Comedy Circus is a high-energy comedy, magic, and juggling show featuring Lew-E the Clown along with his sidekick, Oogly Boogly. These masters of slapstick comedy use silly comedy, magic, juggling, and audience participation for a laugh-filled program to fill your Saturday morning.
This is a special program to celebrate Read Across America Week. There is no admission charge. For more information, contact Rose Maddox at 334-687-2337, extension 4.
