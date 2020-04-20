Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said he expects Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to issue a plan for slowly opening up some area business soon following the stay-at-home order issued by Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on April 3 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tibbs added a curfew for Eufaula on April 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
“The governor has promised to have a Rebooting plan by April 30,” Tibbs said. “She will probably announce something by the end of the week or the first of next week.”
Tibbs noted that several groups are going to submit recommendations to the governor. Among those groups are the Small Business Association, as well as one formed by U.S. Representative Martha Roby, who has included Tibbs are a committee to come up with plans for her district.
“The governor will then use all of our recommendations to finalize a plan,” Tibbs said. “I think she will open some type of businesses like salons, retail and restaurants. There will be guidelines for them.”
Among guidelines Tibbs said he expects, certainly during the early stages of re-opening businesses, will be restaurants only having every other table filled in a form of social distancing. He also expects barbers to wear masks.
“These things will change for a while, if not permanently,” Tibbs said. “Everyone understands.
“No one wants to them to open up more than me. I’m concerned about our businesses. We are hoping to open up and get back on track soon.”
