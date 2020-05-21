Eufaula City Hall will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 26, although city leaders expressed the need for citizens to remain cautious in hopes of containing the spread of COVID-19.
The hours for city hall will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30-11 a.m. on Friday. The city is asking to minimize the number of people walking in to conduct business by, if possible, doing so by telephone or email. Also, individuals entering the building are encouraged to wear masks and adhere to the six-foot distancing rule by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health. Only the person needing to conduct business will be allowed in the building. Anyone entering the building is subject to a screening and those with higher than normal temperatures will not be allowed inside. There will be hand-sanitizing stations available to the public.
The main phone number to city hall is 334-688-2000.
In other business:
The city’s Safety Curfew implemented April 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. was rescinded May 8. The Eufaula Tribune was notified as the city council meeting, May 18. However, Mayor Jack Tibbs encouraged citizens to continue engaging in social distancing practices and related measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Councilman Lucious Cobbs noted the Eufaula Community Center has reopened.
Areas in Eufaula have gained attention due to recent violence and trash build-up, problems the council said are being addressed. Council President Johnny Knight said the city has received “a lot of complaints.”
Cobbs added, “It’s going to take a process. Hopefully, we’ll get this worked out by summer.”
A rezoning request will be addressed at the June 1 meeting of the council regarding property at the intersection of Highway 431 and Old Abbeville Road. New duplexes are planned for the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.