Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs, Alliant Management Service Regional CEO Michael Kozar and other representatives recently attended an event at Orange Beach in hopes of recruiting medical personnel to Medical Center Barbour.
Tibbs praised the display set up for Medical Center Barbour and Eufaula by the city’s Human Resources/Risk Manager Elizabeth Conklin and Main Street Eufaula Executive Director Ann Sparks.
“There were about 20 other cities and hospitals represented but I think we had the best display there,” Tibbs said. “Our community is in need of doctors. We’ve lost some. We made good contacts. We have an immediate need. We have a good hospital here. We are going to try and get those that showed interest to come visit.”
The Eufaula City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Sept. 16.
In other business:
A representative from the Census Bureau said there were several job opportunities paying $15.50 per hour for up to 40 hours per week and there was a big need in Barbour County. The jobs are only temporary and only come around once every 10 years.
Eugene Harris was reappointed to the Water Works and Sewer board for a six-year term.
Louise Howard and Pastor Richard Hunter were each re-appointed to the Board of Zoning Adjustments for three-year terms.
Tibbs also announced a pair of anticipated restaurant openings – Taco Bell on Sept. 30 and Chick-fil-A on Nov. 7.
Also, there will be an announcement soon for the opening of the Splash Pad at the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce. The Splash Pad is for children 12-and-under and they must be accompanied by an adult.
