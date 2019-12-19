If the city of Eufaula has its way, there may soon be more accessible parking to the downtown shopping area.
The Eufaula City Council unanimously passes a resolution approving the condemnation of property on the southwest corner of Eufaula Avenue and Broad Street where several vehicles are parked at a business that no longer operates.
The property is owned by members of the Dollar family.
Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs had the property appraised for $25,000.
City Attorney Courtney Potthoff said the city will now move forward with declaring the area public purpose for parking and will see if the current owners will sell it for the appraised value. If not, the city can move forward with condemnation of the property.
“(The owners) had wanted the city to enter into an agreement that no one would be allowed to park there, but the city wouldn’t agree to that,” Potthoff said.
City Council President Johnny Knight said “parking is really needed there.”
In other business:
Dr. James Lockwood and Don McKinnon were each reappointed to three-year terms on the Rescue Squad Board of Directors.
Council member Linda Grice noted that the Hero Veteran banners placed along Eufaula Avenue and other locations “looked great.”
She said she had received several compliments from out-of-town guests and she wanted to thank Main Street Director Ann Parks for making the program a success.
