The city of Eufaula has been awarded its 23rd consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
Eufaula is among an elite number of government agencies in Alabama to receive the GFOA award.
“We are very pleased to have been selected to receive this award for the 23rd consecutive year,” Mayor Jack Tibbs said. “The receipt of this award reflects very positively on the management practices of the City, especially the financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by our government and its management. Joy White, city clerk/treasurer, and her associates have led the effort to receive this prestigious award.
“Eufaula’s citizens should be pleased that such care is taken by city staff in managing public funds. It is a testament to the skills of our staff to manage in these economic times.”
Tibbs also commended the accounting firm of DeLoach & Company, P.C. for the tremendous effort put forth in compiling the audit.
