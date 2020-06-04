While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed business, some coming to a complete halt, the city of Eufaula is going full steam ahead with several projects. And, it hopes more are on the way.
“We have a lot of projects are going on,” Tibbs said at Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Eufaula City Council. “Folks are trying to get back to normal a little bit. Hopefully, we won’t get too much affected in this area with the other things going on.”
Among the things taking place:
Weedon Field, rocked by the March 2019 tornado, has 20 “T” hangars that are up and just waiting on siding. One of the large hangars is also up.
“When we’re done we’re going to have a first class airport,” Tibbs said. “A paving grant will pave all of the front, too. It will be sharp when we get done. We are also going to clear land to the north of the airport that we acquired.”
Due to recent rains, street paving in Eufaula possible from the gasoline tax will begin June 22, according to Tim Brannon, public works director for Eufaula.
A match grant has been applied for to fix the sidewalks from the middle school and high school all the way to Highway 431.
A $300,000 grant has been approved for the north industrial park — Lakepoint — and bids to pave its roads will go out in July.
The city has applied for a $700,000 grant for the south industrial park — Eufaula — that would fix the intersection going into the park from Highway 431 as well as paving the roads inside the park. “That would make it look a lot more progressive,” Tibbs said.
There is a grant application in process in a joint effort with the Water Board to fix the infrastructure at the southern industrial part.
The city fire department’s ladder truck is now 15 to 18 years old and has issues, so the city hopes to get a FEMA grant that would help acquire a new one, which usually run about $900,000.
The second phase of a CDBG grant worth $450,000 has been applied and is due in July for the Edgewood subdivision. Work on the first phase has been completed.
“I want to congratulate the staff for all of its hard work,” Tibbs said. “We have about $8,820,000 in grants that we’ve applied for.”
Tibbs also said a developer hopes to put housing behind Eufaula High School and its soccer field.
“With all that’s going on in the world, people are wanting to get out of the big cities,” Tibbs said.
Council member Linda Grice noted that owners of the property at the end of Riverside Drive in Eufaula have plans to restore the old home. Tibbs said the city encouraged the owners to put up cottages around the land.
“They want to make it into a revenue property with weddings and such,” Grice said. “There is a lot of history there.”
In other business:
There were several board appointments made by the council.
Jeanette Baxley, Merrill Dixon, Mamie Hamilton and Kay Whaley were each re-appointed to three-year terms on the Eufaula Carnegie Library Board beginning July 15.
David Patrick and Frank Petry were re-appointed to five-year the Airport Advisory Board beginning July 6.
Jacque Morris was re-appointed to the Personnel Advisory Panel’s three-year term beginning June 7.
