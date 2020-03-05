Three young farm families representing Barbour, Dale and Randolph counties were named finalists in the annual Outstanding Young Farm Family contest. The first round of the competition was held during the Alabama Farmers Federation Young Farmers Conference Feb. 28-29 in Mobile. Judges will visit the farms of each finalist and a winner will be announced Aug. 1 during the Alabama Farm & Land Expo in Mobile.
Finalists are Ben and Bethany Johnson of Randolph County, who also won the Poultry Division; Joe and Ashley McCraney of Barbour County; and Josh and Savannah McCoy of Dale County, the Peanut Division winners.
Other commodity division winners were Mitchell and Rebecca Henry of Lawrence County, Beef Division; and Brady and Anna Peek of Limestone County, Wheat & Feed Grain Division.
The OYFF contest is open to members 18-35 years old who earn more than half their income from on-farm production. It recognizes those who do an outstanding job on their farms and in their communities. The OYFF will receive a prize package worth more than $60,000 in prizes and represent Alabama in the American Farm Bureau Federation’s national competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.