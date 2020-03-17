Tom Clements, who has already left coaching and returning to work at Eufaula’s Tessenderlo Kerley, last weekend was named the Coach of the Year for Alabama Independent School Association boys basketball after his Chiefs won the Class AA state title last month.
Clements help lead the Chiefs to a 17-6 record in his final season.
Other awards handed out by the Alabama Sports Writers Association included Eufaula junior Kaitlyn Peterson making first team All-Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A. She also made all-state as a sophomore.
Peterson, a 5-9 guard, averaged a Wiregrass-best 23.7 points a game for the Tigers, who finished 25-7 and reached the 5A Southeast Regional Tournament. She also earned 7.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 5.5 steals per game. She also made all-state as a sophomore.
Barbour County’s Ralpheal Williams was first-team All-State Class 2A, helping the Jaquars reach the state finals, where they lost a heartbreaker to Calhoun.
The 6-6 Williams averaged 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 4.6 blocks and 1.0 steals a game, helping the Jaguars to a 25-12 record. He earned 38 points and 26 rebounds in two state tournament games.
Eufaula’s Eiszeric Thomas made Class 6A second-team all-state, Barbour County’s Willie Screws did likewise in 2A, and Lakeside’s Davantae Bowick made second-team in AISA boys. Bowick was a first-team honoree last year.
Eufaula’s Thomas, a 6-4 senior forward, averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks a game in leading the Tigers to a 27-6 record and the Class 6A state semifinals.
Barbour County’s Screws, a 6-4 guard forward, averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks a game in helping the Jaguars to a 25-12 record and Class 2A state runner-up honors.
Lakeside’s Bowick, a 6-foot senior forward, averaged 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals a game. He was also among the Wiregrass’ best in free throws, hitting 76.5 percent.
Lakeside’s Anna Murph was third-state All-AISA in girls. The 6-foot senior forward averaged 10.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a game.
BOYS
CLASS 6A
First-team All-State
Mikey McIntosh, Muscle Shoals, Sr., F, 6-5
Aaron Powe, B.C. Rain, Sr., G, 6-0
Brody Peebles, Hartselle, Jr., G, 6-2
Tony Toney, Mae Jemison, Sr., G, 6-2
Kam Woods, Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-1
Second-team All-State
Trinity Bell, Albertville, Jr., F-C, 6-7
Taye Fields, Lee-Huntsville, Jr., G, 6-4
Zondrick Garrett, Oxford, Sr., F, 6-7
Isaiah Sims, Shades Valley, Sr., G, 6-4
Eiszeric Thomas, Eufaula, Sr., F, 6-4
Third-team All-State
Antwan Burnett, Sidney Lanier, Sr., F, 6-5
Demetrice Hardin, B.C. Rain, Sr., G, 5-11
Jamal Mott, Huffman, Sr. G, 6-0
RayQuan Taylor, Carver-Montgomery, Jr., F-C, 6-8
Thaddeus Williams, Bessemer City, Sr., G, 5-10
Honorable mention
Jabre Barber, Dothan, Sr., G, 5-10
Kaleb Brown, Lee-Huntsville, Jr., G, 6-6
DeiMarkus Sewel, Baldwin Co., Sr., F-C, 6-7
Sam Youngblood, McAdory, Sr., G, 6-3
Coach of the Year
Faron Key, Hartselle
CLASS 2A
First-team All-State
Tae Burton, LaFayette, Sr., G, 6-2
J.D. Davison, Calhoun, Jr., G, 6-3
Noel Jones, Central-Coosa, Sr., F, 6-2
Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher, Jr, G, 6-4
Ralpheal Williams, Barbour County, Sr., F, 6-6
Second-team All-State
Parker Godwin, Fyffe, Jr., G, 6-2
Ryshod Keith, Vincent, Sr., G, 6-3
JJ Jones, Tanner, Sr., F, 6-4
Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain, Jr., G-F, 6-2
Willie Screws, Barbour County, Sr., G-F, 6-4
Third-team All-State
Malik Atkins, Tanner, Sr., F, 6-1
Corey Boston, LaFayette, Sr., G, 5-11
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co., So., G, 6-2
Isaac Jones, Collinsville, Sr., G, 6-2
Braden Ray, Red Bay, Jr., F, 6-5
Honorable mention
Cade Ballenger, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 6-0
Devin Doss, Sheffield, So., F, 6-3
Tomar Hobdy, Daleville, So., G, 5-10
Coach of the Year
Ervin Starr, Calhoun
AISA
First-team All-State
Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian, Jr., G, 6-0
Phil McDuff, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., F, 6-1
Octavious Palmer, Autauga Academy, Sr., F, 6-5
Tiquale Taylor, Escambia Academy, Sr., G, 6-3
Kurt Tucker, Southern Academy, Sr., G, 6-5
Second-team All-State
Payton Allen, Chambers Academy, Jr., G, 6-4
Jack Anderson, Northside Methodist, Sr., G, 6-3
Davantae Bowick, Lakeside, Sr., F, 6-0
Landis Boyd, Glenwood, Sr., F, 6-3
Sam Rowley, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., G, 6-3
Third-team All-State
Jackson Blalock, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G, 6-3
Jakolvian Johnson, Evangel Christian, Sr., C, 6-6
Jeremy Lee, Morgan Academy, Sr., G, 5-11
Will Norris, Monroe Academy, Sr., G, 5-10
Francis Okeyia, Springwood, Sr., F, 6-5
Honorable mention
Javon Christian, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., G, 6-0
Holden Hollingshead, Hooper, Sr., G, 6-0
Robert Stewart, Edgewood, Sr., G, 6-0
David Werking Jr., Evangel Christian, Sr., G, 6-1
Coach of the Year
Tom Clements, Lakeside
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
First-team All-State
Elsie Harris, B.C. Rain, Sr., G, 5-6
Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green, Sr., F, 5-10
Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, Jr., G, 5-9
Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, Jr., G-F, 6-1
Jamya Tyus, McAdory, Sr., G, 5-7
Second-team All-State
Alexis Andrews, Park Crossing, So., G, 5-8
Caroline Bachus, Athens, So., F, 6-3
Bre’Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, Jr., F, 6-0
Kassidy Schnoer, Homewood, Sr., C, 6-2
Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, Jr., G, 5-8
Third-team All-State
Anna Katherine Eastman, Cullman, Sr., G, 5-4
Alexis Hudgens, Dothan, Jr., G, 5-8
Ananda Hughley, Opelika, Sr., G, 5-9
Kylie Neil, Fort Payne, Jr., F, 5-8
Fantaisa Wilson, Northridge, Fr., G, 5-6
Honorable mention
Kristin Brown, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 5-7
Tatyanna Davis, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., F, 6-1
MaKenzie Hill, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-8
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, So., G, 5-8
Coach of the Year
Devin Booth, Opelika
AISA GIRLS
First-team All-State
Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy, Jr., G, 5-4
Mya Brooks, Glenwood, Jr., F, 5-10
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Fr., F-G, 5-10
Mae Etheridge, Patrician, Sr., F, 5-8
Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott, So., G, 5-8
Second-team All-State
Cahley Acreman, Fort Dale Academy, So., G, 5-5
Magan Chapman, Southern Academy, Jr., F, 5-9
Ruth Dees, Monroe Academy, Sr., G, 5-7
Shelby Renfroe, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., F, 5-5
Mary Baxley Smith, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 5-11
Third-team All-State
Zaria Johnson, Evangel Christian, So., C, 6-4
Caroline Lewis, Pickens Academy, Sr., G, 5-6
Anna Murph, Lakeside, Sr., F, 6-0
Ashlyn Simpson, Northside Methodist, Sr., G-F, 5-10
Britten Stephens, Chambers Academy, Jr., F, 6-0
Honorable mention
McKayla Barber, Springwood, Sr., G, 5-9
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, 8th, G, 5-7
Grace Compton, Clarke Prep, Jr., F, 5-7
Analeigh Givens, Abbeville Christian, Sr., F, 5-7
Coach of the Year
Wade Goodman, Pickens Academy
